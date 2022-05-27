GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $7.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.05% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

