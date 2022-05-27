GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. GAP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

