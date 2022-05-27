GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. GAP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

GPS stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,404,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,492,930. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the first quarter worth $915,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

