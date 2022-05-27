GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TPRFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 13,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

