GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Head-To-Head Analysis

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GEMALTO NV/S and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEMALTO NV/S 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEMALTO NV/S $3.51 billion 1.45 $72.13 million N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 14.65 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

GEMALTO NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares GEMALTO NV/S and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEMALTO NV/S N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group -136.12% -44.06% -35.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GEMALTO NV/S beats The Glimpse Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEMALTO NV/S (Get Rating)

Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services. The company also offers machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things solutions and services; encrypting data, securing identities, and managing access services; and software licensing solutions. In addition, it provides smart card products and solutions to financial institutions, retail, transport, and mobile network operators; and secures digital banking and payment apps and services, as well as protects company and customer data through encryption. Further, the company offers ID verification solutions, mobile and Assurance Hub technologies solutions, trusted services hub services. Additionally, it licenses its intellectual property and provides security and other technology advisory services. The company was formerly known as Axalto Holding N.V. and changed its name to Gemalto N.V. in June 2006. Gemalto N.V. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. As of April 15, 2019, Gemalto N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Thales S.A.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

