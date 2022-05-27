Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Director Ali Behbahani Sells 4,445,093 Shares

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

