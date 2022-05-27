Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Director Sells $355,607.44 in Stock

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 32,288,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNCA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

