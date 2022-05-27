Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Major Shareholder Paul Edward Walker Sells 5,931,843 Shares

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ GNCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,288,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,155. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

