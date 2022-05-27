GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

GitLab stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $99,875,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

