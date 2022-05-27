GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $96.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 112,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

