GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cowen

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

GTLB traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,412. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

