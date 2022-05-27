Glencore (GLNCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY):
- 5/25/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69).
- 5/17/2022 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “
- 5/12/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30).
- 5/3/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 623 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($7.80).
- 4/5/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 590 ($7.42).
Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.09 on Friday. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.
