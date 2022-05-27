Glencore (GLNCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Glencore (OTCMKTS: GLNCY):

5/25/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00.

5/25/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69).

5/17/2022 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

5/12/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30).

5/3/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 623 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($7.80).

4/5/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 590 ($7.42).

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.09 on Friday. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

