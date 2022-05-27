Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global Internet of People stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Global Internet of People has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.