Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $194,875.20 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GLP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 113,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,252. The company has a market cap of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,935 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $590,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

