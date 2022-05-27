Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of POTX opened at $3.56 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.
Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.
