Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of POTX opened at $3.56 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

