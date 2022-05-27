Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.
Shares of Globant stock traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.28. 422,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,197. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.05. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globant by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.