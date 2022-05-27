Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.28. 422,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,197. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.05. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globant by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

