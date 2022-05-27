GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. GO Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOAC. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

