GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GOGN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,365. GoGreen Investments has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

