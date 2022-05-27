Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Up 129.4% in May

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $24.30 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.