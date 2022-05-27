Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 380,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,453. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

