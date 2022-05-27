Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOSS. UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 311,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $569.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $1,884,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

