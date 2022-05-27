G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:GAPA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. G&P Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 574,349 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 437,003 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in G&P Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,461,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.