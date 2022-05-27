Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 220.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

GRCL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 3,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.