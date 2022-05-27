Grant Johnson Buys 50,000 Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) CEO Grant Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,403,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.