Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

NYSE GPK opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

