Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the April 30th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

