Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Director Purchases $91,039.76 in Stock

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.71. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GECC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

