Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

