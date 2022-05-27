Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY opened at $17.45 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

