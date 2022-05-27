GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the April 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ICLTF traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.52. 35,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,782. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of 1.21 and a 1 year high of 6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.51.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

