Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of GHL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.22. 208,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $223.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,043. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 3,691 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,644,283. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

