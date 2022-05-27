Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Shares of GTEC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,999. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.87. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.