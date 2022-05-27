Gregory N. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $795,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMRK traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. 150,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $894.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.45.
A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.