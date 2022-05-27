Gregory N. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $795,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. 150,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $894.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

