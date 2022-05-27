Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Greif by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.