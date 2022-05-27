Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) vs. Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Critical Review

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 5.73% 12.00% 3.38% Trio-Tech International 1.47% 2.23% 1.49%

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trio-Tech International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Trio-Tech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Trio-Tech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.34 $3.35 million $0.12 6.50 Trio-Tech International $32.46 million 0.63 -$590,000.00 $0.14 37.00

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Trio-Tech International. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greystone Logistics and Trio-Tech International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Greystone Logistics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures front-end semiconductor test equipment, such as artic temperature-controlled wafer chucks used for test, characterization, and failure analysis of semiconductor wafers and other components; and wet process stations for cleaning, rinsing, and drying semiconductor wafers, flat panel display magnetic disks, and other microelectronic substrates. This segment also manufactures back-end products comprising autoclaves and highly accelerated stress test equipment; burn-in equipment and boards; and component centrifuges and leak detection equipment. The company's Distribution segment distributes complementary products, including environmental chambers, handlers, interface systems, vibration systems, shaker systems, solderability testers, and other semiconductor equipment, as well as components, such as connectors, sockets, LCD display panels, and touch-screen panels. Its Real Estate segment invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. The company operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

