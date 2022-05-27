Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,155. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

