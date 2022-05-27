Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,155. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Grid Metals (Get Rating)
