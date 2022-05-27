GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTYH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GTY Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.81. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $340.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.41.

GTY Technology ( NASDAQ:GTYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GTY Technology will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 298.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

