Guess’, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Guess’ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $20.07 on Friday. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

