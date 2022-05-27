Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Lawrence J. Pope Sells 10,000 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. 218,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,913,421. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

