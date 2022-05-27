Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $217,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

