Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $217,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

