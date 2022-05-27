Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.
Shares of HLNE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 303,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,338. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
