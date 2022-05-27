Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of HLNE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 303,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,338. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.