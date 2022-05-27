Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HMMR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.