Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HMMR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
