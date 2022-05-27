Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. 5,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.42. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

