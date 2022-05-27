Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.46.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

HOG stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after buying an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

