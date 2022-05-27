Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $9.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 328.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,123. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

