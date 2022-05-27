Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWKN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,989. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

