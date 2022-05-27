HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,901. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

