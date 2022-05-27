Head to Head Analysis: Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) and Its Peers

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Galaxy Gaming to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

5.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $19.98 million $2.11 million 35.20 Galaxy Gaming Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.59

Galaxy Gaming’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 9.29% -10.07% 5.58% Galaxy Gaming Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Galaxy Gaming and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Galaxy Gaming Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 58.61%. Given Galaxy Gaming’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galaxy Gaming has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galaxy Gaming’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming rivals beat Galaxy Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.