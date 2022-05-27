Head-To-Head Comparison: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) vs. DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DiDi Global and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

DiDi Global presently has a consensus target price of 15.60, indicating a potential upside of 743.24%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. Given DiDi Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Concentrix.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global -28.68% -94.91% -32.03% Concentrix 7.40% 20.51% 9.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Concentrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiDi Global and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $27.28 billion 0.33 -$7.74 billion N/A N/A Concentrix $5.59 billion 1.42 $405.58 million $8.09 18.66

Concentrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Summary

Concentrix beats DiDi Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiDi Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include consumer electronics, technology, e-commerce, and health insurance companies, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

